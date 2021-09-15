Still time to register for Saturday’s KD Foundation Color Rush Fundraiser

2019 KD Foundation Color Rush (Photo courtesy of KD Foundation)

September 15, 2021 — It had to wait a year to happen, but the 13th Annual KD Foundation Color Rush will take place this Saturday in Downtown Rock Springs. Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.

The fundraising event raises money to support Sweetwater County juvenile diabetics by providing hardship grants to assist families of Type 1 Diabetes. The funds assist with the cost of medical supplies or charges incurred with the diagnosis. The KD Foundation also provides scholarships for continuing education, registration fees to diabetes camps, and free medical alert jewelry.

Registration is still going on at Daniels Jewelry at 617 Broadway in Rock Springs and at [email protected], or by calling 307-362-8040 between 10 a.m and 6 p.m. Thursday or Friday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, nearly 700 participants had registered, with a few registration T-Shirts remaining. Participants can choose the colorful Color Walk or a color-free option.

Donations are also welcome by those who can’t make the Saturday event.