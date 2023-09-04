Still time to register for this year’s KD Foundation Color Rush

September 4, 2023 — The 2023 KD Foundation “Color Rush” is fast approaching. The 16th annual event is coming up on Saturday, September 16. This year’s run/walk will start and end in Bunning Park, with the walk/run beginning at 11 a.m. Individuals or teams will run or walk three miles while having the option of being doused with a bright, colorful powder. A non-colored powder will also be available for participants. Following the walk/run, a BBQ for participants and volunteers.

Funds raised go to the KD Foundation, with 100% of the proceeds staying in Sweetwater County.

Last year’s event featured over 700 registered participants, with organizers anticipating 750 to 1,000 participants this year. Registration forms are still available at Daniels Jewelry, 617 Broadway, Tuesday – Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Registrations are also being accepted via email at [email protected]

About the KD Foundation

The KD Foundation has been helping save lives and assisting those with juvenile diabetics since 2007. The foundation also supports hardship grants, scholarships, diabetes camp fees, and medical alert jewelry or tattooing.