Stone Rubeck signs with South Dakota School of Mines & Technology for Soccer

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

March 12, 2024 — Stone Rubeck, a senior at Green River High School signed his letter of intent for soccer at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology.

Stone is super excited for what is to come. When asked what he is taking from his high school experience to college, he stated “I’m outgoing and make a lot of friends at school, and I think I am going to do the same in college and meet a lot of new people”

Lastly, when asked what made him choose this college, he responded “I want to double task and major in Engineering; I’m taking Civil Engineering and it is a good Engineer school as well as maintaining playing soccer”

Good luck to Stone in South Dakota and his future endeavors with soccer.