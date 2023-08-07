Stones Throe takes the stage for week nine of the Concert in the Park series

Photo courtesy of Wyo4News staff

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — This week will mark the ninth week of the Concerts in the Park series, where local band Stones Throe will be performing. The concert takes place in Bunning Park this Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Stones Throe is known for its Blues-Rock sound and consists of four members. These members include Jim the lead vocalist and guitarist, Darren guitarist, Eric the bassist, and Jerrod the drummer. These members first came together to form Stones Throe in the late 90s and are from Sweetwater County. Stone Throe performed at the first-ever Blues & Brews event that is also held every year at Bunning Park. The band also had the opportunity to open for the well-known band Halestorm at the Flaming Gorge Days concert. Don’t miss your opportunity to see Stones Throe live in Bunning Park this Friday. Come on out and show your support for live local music.