‘Stop The Bleed’ course offered monthly through MHSC

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will hold its first of four Stop the Bleed classes today from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hospital. Preregistration is required by calling the hospital. Other classes are scheduled for October, November, and December.

Uncontrolled bleeding is the No. 1 cause of preventable death from trauma. Everyone should have basic training in bleeding control principles to provide immediate, frontline aid until first responders are able to take over care of an injured person.

“We also can come to you,” O’Lexey said. “If you would like to schedule a course for your community group, workplace staff, or other gathering, simply give us a call. There is no charge to schedule a course.”

“Stop The Bleed” is accredited by the American College of Surgeons and designed for those who want to know how to help in an emergency. Healthcare experience is not required. Attendees will receive a certificate from Stop The Bleed upon completion of the course.