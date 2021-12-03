December 2, 2021, Story Correction: On November 26, Wyo4News ran a news story about a planned December 4 rally in Rock Springs concerning federally-enforced vaccine mandates. Unfortunately, the story contains misinformation about the number of people attending that rally.

While putting together the story, the writer misinterpreted facts given to her by her source, who was not one of the rally organizers. The story reported that a possible 1,300 people might take part in the rally. It has since been determined that the 1,300 number does not pertain to the number of people expected at the Rock Springs rally but to be a number of “Likes” and/or “Shares” associated with a vaccine mandate rally Facebook page or post from another source.

Wyo4News regrets and apologizes for this error.

