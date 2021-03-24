Stratton Meyers road in GR closed today, tomorrow

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 24, 2021) — The City of Green River announced today that a portion of the Stratton Meyers road will be closed today and ending tomorrow.

Mark Westenskow, Public Works Director, said Phillips 66 will be doing some maintenance work on a pipeline.

Advertisement

He said the company will be posting a portion of the road as closed to traffic as a precaution during their work.

Westenskow said the company will not be digging. Stratton Meyers field can still be accessed off the Bridger Drive road.