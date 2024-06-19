Street Eats on the Green kicks off in Green River tomorrow

June 19, 2024 – Wyo4News

Expedition Island in Green River is hosting its inaugural “Street Eats on the Green” celebration. This family-friendly food truck event, featuring a variety of food trucks and non-live music will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m on Thursday, June 20. The event aims to provide a fun summertime experience for residents to enjoy good food and each other’s company in a picturesque setting.

The idea for the event emerged from community suggestions for a local food truck gathering. Organizers hope the community’s support will help this event grow in the future. The goal is to create a space where people can grab something to eat, stroll around the island, and relax together. The event is free to the public, and attendees are encouraged to bring picnic blankets or chairs.

“We are excited to kick off Street Eats on the Green and are grateful for the support from all the food trucks,” said Recreation Programs Supervisor, Raime Drake. “I hope everyone who attends has a great time. See you at Street Eats on the Green!”

The event will feature three to five food trucks each evening throughout the summer. On June 20th, attendees can look forward to A Taste of South Texas, The Snak Shak, and Pin Up Coffee. Other food trucks scheduled for the summer include The Food Dude, Tip’s Kitchen, Salcedo Salads, and Traveling Tacos.

2024 Dates:

June 20th

July 18th

August 22nd

September 12th

Food truck vendors interested in participating can apply through the event’s Vendor Application.