Strong second half leads to Cowboy win

December 7, 2022 — The Cowboys used a 16-2 run in the second half to power past Texas A&M Commerce, 91-76, on Tuesday evening in Laramie. Wyoming outscored the Lions 48-34 in the second half of the contest. The win stopped a four-game UW losing streak and upped the Pokes season record to 4-5.

“That has been the challenge losing these last four games,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “We’ve had the lead at some point in the last 10 minutes of all those games, but we’ve allowed teams to go on runs. It’s been hard with guys in and out of the lineup.”

Cowboy Guard Noah scored a career-high 30 points in the contest. Noah missed Wyoming’s last contest, a home loss to Grand Canyon College. Brendan Wenzel also returned to the Cowboys lineup after missing last Saturday’s game. He ended the night with 14 points.

Wyoming led only 43-42 at the half and just 50-49 at the 14:56 mark. They would then stretch the lead to 69-54 on a Jake Kyman free throw with 9:50 to play in regulation. The Pokes would keep a comfortable lead for the remainder of the game.

The Cowboys will wrap up their home non-conference season on Saturday by hosting Louisianna Tech. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30 p.m.