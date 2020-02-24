Strong winds expected today and tonight in Sweetwater and area counties

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 24, 2020) — The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a high wind weather statement for Sweetwater County along with Fremont, Lincoln, and Sublette counties.

The area forecast is calling for strong winds at times today with west to northwest blowing at 20 to 30 mph and gusts of 50 to 55 mph. These high winds will effect much of the southern portion of the state with the strongest winds expected to occur during the morning hours.

In some areas, local snow showers may bring reduced visibility. Travelers are urged to watch for strong cross winds, including along Interstate 80.