Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 18, 2021) – Strong winds of up to 35 miles per hour coming from the southwest are expected to hit Sweetwater County Thursday night into Friday morning, according to the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton.

Affected regions include Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range, Natrona County, Jeffrey City, Casper and Wamsutter.

Drivers of high-profile vehicles should look out for strong, crossing winds.