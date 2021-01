Wyo4News Staff

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (January 19, 2021) — According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, a high wind event will impact I-80 and I-25 overnight tonight through early Thursday morning.

Winds in excess of 80 miles per hour will be possible, causing blowing snow, poor visibility and black ice likely on sections of I-80.

