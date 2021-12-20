Structure Fire located at 317 Angle Street

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — At 9:31 a.m. on December 16, 2021, the Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 317 Angle Street with possible entrapment of an occupant. The Rock Springs Fire Department responded with three apparatus and 12 personnel. Due to the possibility of victim entrapment, Sweetwater County Fire District 1 was also requested to respond. Fire District 1 responded with one apparatus and five personnel.

The first Rock Springs Fire Department engine arrived on the scene within 3 minutes of dispatch; all occupants had evacuated the home, with only the family pets remaining inside. The Incident Commander directed crews to begin an interior search for the fire. The fire was located in the basement and was quickly extinguished. Entry teams were able to locate the family pets and take them to safety.

Rock Springs Fire would like to thank the Rock Springs Police Department for their help in securing and controlling the scene and Sweetwater County Fire District #1 for their help. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries from the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.