Structure fire in Green River this morning

Photo submitted by the Green River Fire Department

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — At 1:43 a.m. this morning, Green River Fire Department, Green River Police Department, and Castle Rock Ambulance were dispatched to a report of a structure fire on East Flaming Gorge Way. It was quickly determined that the fire was located at the Flaming Gorge Motel. Immediate action from the GRPD ensured all the tenants were alerted and safely vacated the burning structure.

Photo submitted by the Green River Fire Department

GRFD responded with Engine 2, Engine 22, and Tower 2; approximately 18 firefighters quickly extinguished the fire which was confined to the room of origin. The fire appears to have started from a heater/air conditioner unit that spread to a mattress burning up a wall, and self-ventilating through the window. GRFD checked for extension and deemed the building safe. Castle Rock Ambulance was on the scene to assist the GRFD.

Thank you to GRFD, GRPD, Castle Rock Ambulance, and Sweetwater County Combined Communications for a great response and a great save.