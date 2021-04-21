Structure fire in Rock Springs Wednesday morning under investigation

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 21, 2021)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 21, 2021) — At 07:14 this morning, Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 1818 Sunset Boulevard, Building H Apartment 24. Rock Springs Fire responded with three apparatus and nine firefighters. First-arriving fire resources were on scene within two minutes of the page.

Upon arrival, light smoke was visible from the outside of the apartment; all occupants had left the apartment and Rock Springs Police Officers were evacuating the residents of adjoining apartments. Fire crews made entry, encountering heavy smoke conditions with no visibility. The fire was found to be a mattress on fire in one bedroom.

Crews extinguished the fire and began salvage and overhaul operations. No extension was found in the apartments to either side of the fire compartment or in the apartments above the fire floor. The fire was confined to the room of origin. Firefighters credit the resident closing the door to the room of origin for helping contain the blaze.

For more information about how a closed door can help control a fire and increase safety please visit: https://closeyourdoor.org/#take-it-down-a-notch

Sweetwater Medics treated the occupants on scene for light smoke inhalation; no one was transported to the hospital and there were no firefighter injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.