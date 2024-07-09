Stuck accelerator cause of vehicle mishap at Green River Exxon

July 9, 2024 – Wyo4News

On Monday, July 8, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Green River Police officers responded to 1050 W Flaming Gorge Way, Alta Convenience store, for a report of a truck that had crashed into the building.

Officers discovered the vehicle’s accelerator was stuck, causing it to collide with the building. They also determined that the driver was not impaired and that the crash was caused by the vehicle malfunctioning. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and no injuries were reported during the investigation.

Due to the damage, Alta Convenience is currently closed until further notice.