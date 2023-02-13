Student art shows begin with Walnut and Stagecoach Elementaries

CFAC assistant Amanda Romero adjusts one of the last pieces of artwork from Walnut Elementary now on display through February 25th at the Community Fine Arts Center. Stagecoach Elementary students’ artwork is also on display, and parents, family, and friends are encouraged to come to see the colorful exhibit.

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The first Youth Arts Exhibit is hung and ready for students to bring their family and friends to see their creative artwork. Over 175 students in kindergarten through third grades from Stagecoach and Walnut Elementary Schools are featured in this display at the Community Fine Arts Center through February 25.

Each year, exhibits of the Sweetwater County School District No. One student’s artwork highlights the celebration of National Youth Art Month. This observation recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs. Art, music, and the performing arts activities can help students develop life skills including self-expression, problem-solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.

The students have worked in a variety of media including watercolor, colored pencils, markers, collages, and pastels. Following the state standards in education, students explore techniques, study important artists through history, and learn terminology such as perspective, balance, form, shape, color hue, and value.

Dana Sykes is the art teacher at Stagecoach Elementary and Jamie Morgan teaches art at Walnut Elementary.

Students participating from Stagecoach Elementary are:

Kindergarten: Grace Alvey, Joy Alvey, Olivia Demary, Braxton Ehlert, Nora Ekdahl, Addison Gilbert, Alma Gonzales, Adaline Hallmark, Graesyn Hatch, Andrew Heward, Deklynn Kristofferson, Jerry Layton, Lily Leingang, Gus Lightner, Ayla McGuire, Addison Nelson, Bo Niederer, Saylor Padilla, Draxten Pate, Rowyn Register, Lucas Resler, Gracie Russell, Emma Sanchez, Miranda Sarabia, Melanny Silva, Kinsley Thomas, Parker Upton

First Grade: Charli Archuleta, Krew Arsenault, Kaylissa Askar, Jaylee Baum, Tynleigh Bettolo, Marco Camarillo, Aaliyah Castro, Aspen Chadwick, Peyton Chandler, Hudson Christensen, Raeleigh Lewis, Aurelia Nussbaum, Charlee Pacheco, Wes Padilla, Charlie Palmer, Paige Radakovich, Nixon Sandoval, Avery Shipley, Lily Tarr, DeAndre Teodoro, Kellen Watkins

Second Grade: Jaysia Baker, Lucio Balderaas, Jersie Brooks, Addison Brown, Nixon Burke, Matthew Isaac Carrera-Campos, Henry Cherry, Kadel Crompton, Ximena

Delgadillo Ramirez, Ridge Ellifritz, Arianna Hewitt, Mayelin Holguin, Quinn

Hunsaker, Gradeyn Jaquez, Jalee Jayroe, McKinley Johnson, Fernanda Juarez, Allison Martinez, Serenity Myers, Amelia Mortensen, Marley Nez, Jazzlynn Nottingham, Mia Ortega, Catherine Pierpoint, Braelynn Remington, Maria Rivas, Kyler Russell, Penelope Sanford, Quincy Seppie, Serenity Snyder

Third Grade: Noelle Alvey, Jordynn Baum, Harper Bertagnolli, Raelynn Black, Havyn Brown, Reagan Casper, Abigail Chamberlain, Ariadne Chavez, Paisley Degoyette, Kalista Gibbons, Trinity Heward, Lillian Hopkins, Skylar Jackson-Dunn, Jaylee Lovato, Lyric Maciel, Rori Meduna, Lorna Munger, Alek Page, Jett Plant, Jessica Rosales, Santino Salazar, Paisley Sgrignoli, Johnny Strand, Peter Tolhurst, Tristan Tolson, Kellan Tolson

Walnut Elementary students displaying their artwork are:

Kindergarten: Bringham Busenbark, Kendrick Chairez, Andrea Chaverria, Adiline Dymock, Xavier Escamilla-Badhorse, Asher Freeman, Caylem Gage, Isabella Gutierrez, Aleigh Leland, Noah Mendoza, Aerie Peck, Juan Ramirez Spicher, Calliope Rasmussen, Pauline Rollins, Aeries Rutherford, Triitee Seeley, Kenzlee Snow, Easton Womble

First Grade: Maddie Alvarez, Liam Baxter, Anthony Cervantes, Dalary Colchado, Jimmy Durrant, Victor Escamilla-Bad Horse, Thomas Frey, Dalary Godina, Taylin Grissom, Joshua Hernandez, Oaklee Jones, Brixton Kitteridge, Jacob LemMon, Elijah Moore, Nora O’Farrell, Ellie Schutten, Parker Scott, Miah Strand, Navey Ziegler

Second Grade: Evie Ann Metz, Adilay Arellano, Malek Bassett, Sophie Blau, Addie Blau, Hudson Byers, Judson Cornell, Nova Eaton, Angel Eguade, Adilee Fisher, Grayson Hamm, Nayvee Healy, Addyson Koritnik, Kaytlynn LemMon, Kason Marchiso, Jaeslyn Pacheco, Ryker Reed, Laila Webb

Third Grade: Garrett Bain, Mimi Baxter, Jameson Bernal, Katelyn Condie, Zoey Harper, Bradford Hoerner, Kason Kelslar, Kael Keslar, Garrett Langley, Kilton Lemon, Veronica Lindsay, Brighton O’Malley, Dean Reed, Bella Sheldon, Aubriey Smith, Ari Southworth, Brooklynn Vase, Joshua Vincent, Trylissa Watkins

The next schools to exhibit will be Sage, Northpark, and Desert (Wamsutter) Elementary Schools February 28 – March 11; followed by Desert View Elementary and Farson/Eden School from March 14 – 25; Eastside Elementary School March 28 – April 8; and Pilot Butte Elementary April 11 – 22.

Rock Springs Junior High School’s exhibit is April 25 – May 6, with a reception on April 26th, followed by Rock Springs and Black Butte High Schools from May 9 – 20 with a reception on May 10.

Friends and family of the students, and the public, are encouraged to visit the CFAC to see the students’ exhibit as well as the permanent art collection owned by Sweetwater County School District No. One.

The CFAC was started due to the vision of one of Rock Springs High School teachers, Elmer Halseth. He encouraged his students as far back as the late 1930s to raise money and he helped them to purchase art to hang in their classrooms. In 1966, he arranged for the expanded art collection to be on display for the public and the Community Fine Arts Center began to be an important feature of the town. Halseth was accepted into the Rock Springs High School Hall of Fame in 2017 for their contributions to our community.