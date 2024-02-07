Student art shows begin with Walnut and Stagecoach Elementary Schools

Susie von Ahrens, CFAC board member, stopped in to see the first Youth Arts display of this year. Student artwork from Walnut and Stagecoach Elementary Schools are now on display through Feb. 17 at the Community Fine Arts Center. Parents, family and friends are encouraged to come see the colorful exhibit.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

February 7, 2024 — The first Youth Arts Exhibit is hung and ready for students to bring their family and friends to see their creative artwork. Over 175 students in kindergarten through third grades from Stagecoach and Walnut Elementary Schools are featured in this display at the Community Fine Arts Center through Feb. 17.

Each year, exhibits of the Sweetwater County School District #1 student’s artwork highlight the celebration of National Youth Art Month. This observation recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs. Art, music, and the performing arts activities can help students develop life skills including self-expression, problem solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.

The students have worked in a variety of media including watercolor, colored pencils, markers, collage, and pastels. Following the state standards in education, students explore techniques, study important artists through history, and learn terminology such as perspective, balance, form, shape, color hue and value.

Dana Sykes is the art teacher at Stagecoach Elementary and Jamie Morgan teaches art at Walnut Elementary.

The students participating from Stagecoach Elementary are:

KINDERGARTEN: Finleigh Ackerman, Taegan Alderson, Carter Allen, Avaya Alvarez, Ezrah Antonsen, Braylee Bachmann, Bellarose Clark, Daxtyn Cruz, Kayleigh Doan, Stella Fife, Nora Fink, Amari Hardy, Harlynn Jensen, Wynter Kirk, Kannon Lewis, Denim Lewis, Desmond Margrave, Zayden Moeller, Blakelyn Otter, Kendall Pacheco, Rowyn Register, Astraya Schilder, Meilani Tenlen, Kinsley Thomas, Zariah Weeks, Ruby Wilcock

FIRST GRADE: Grace Alvey, Greyson Bedwell, Lucia Bell, Monica Campos, Charles Corona, Olivia Demary, Braxton Ehlert, Liam Garcia, Addison Gilbert, Graesyn Hatch, Harlynn Hemmert, Andrew Heward, Clara Hopkins, Bryton Hottel, Maggie Hybarger, Bo Niederer, Ford Runkel, Fisher Smith, Joseph Tafoya, McKay Tims, Leigha Tobin, John Tolhurst, Nina Verderaime

SECOND GRADE: Charli Archuleta, Krew Arsenault, Tynleigh Bettolo, Ezekiel Campos, Peyton Chandler, Ava Christiansen, Hudson Christensen, Ariana Estrada, Jaxon Jenkins, Raeleigh Lewis, Roxanne Lincoln, Jaxtyn Marin, Ryatt Marohn, Mila Morrow, Rosita Munoz, Aurelia Nussbaum, Charlee Pacheco, Chad Padilla, Charlie Palmer, Avery Shipley, Chace Tipton, Julian Valdez

THIRD GRADE: Paislee Arellano, Jersie Brooks, Dominic Calles, Matthew Carrera-Campos, Aeries Carrillo, Raelynn Gibson, Hope Gomez, Sarah Gorham, Sterling Hale, Damian Hamilton, Mayelin Hoguin, Lailah Inman, Gradeyn Jaquez, Jalee Jayroe, Fernanda Juarez, Maya Kattan, Cooper Kruske, Sophia Lawson, Juniper May, Logan McComick, Kenzleigh Middleton, Sammie Moore, Issac Nieto, Mia Ortega, Zayden Otter, Jacquelynn Perez, Catherine Pierpoint, Braelynn Remington, Serenity Snyder, Samuel Soria, Xyla Stone, William Varley, Katherine Weber, Charlotte William

Walnut Elementary students displaying their artwork are:

KINDERGARTEN: Eliza Akers, Enzo Alvarez, Rowyn Busenbark, Ciara Ceja, Alyas Cervantes, Ellie Diaz, Jayda Gil, Dallan Hamm, Lina Homer, Eldrick Hurd, Kharizma Jensen, Dominic McCurtain, Zayden Meek, Killian Metz, Emberlei Moseley, Leah Nelson, Ryan O’Farrell, Nora O’Farrell, Jose Ramirez Hernandez, Parker Scott, Elena Sing, Najaira Thomas, Ryker Warne

FIRST GRADE: Elsie Beard, Kash Beckstead, Brigham Busenbark, Andrea Chaverria, Asher Freeman, Caylem Gage, Isabella Gutierrez, Emory Harper, Autumn Hunt, Jack Kelly, Rilynn Koritnik, Walter Lee, Prezlee Long, Zayden Morales-Barr, Noah Nieto, Aerie Peck, Josey Pederson, Kenzlee Snow

SECOND GRADE: Damien Achenbach, Brooklyn Bernal, Jimmy Durrant, Thomas Frey, Cheyenne Garrettson, Will Harper, Kelsie Jeske, Oaklee Jones, Luke Laver, Bexlee McCoy, Colin McCurtain, Joselynn Moldenhauer, Jack Thomas, Georgie Walls, Navey Ziegler

THIRD GRADE: Farley Adams, Adilay Arellano, Malek Bassett, Addie Blau, Sophie Blau, Hudson Byers, Rhett Davis, Carson Gutierrez, Grayson Hamm, Talon Hanson, Nayvee Healy, Erwin Juarez Moreno, Wagner Lemon, Ariana Llamas, Thalia McIzzie, Ashlynn Russell, Carmina Sing, Laila Webb, Hadlee Whiting

The next schools to exhibit will be Sage, Northpark and Desert (Wamsutter) Elementary Schools Feb. 22 – Mar. 2; followed by Desert View Elementary and Farson/Eden School from Mar. 5 – 16; Eastside Elementary School Mar. 19-30; and Pilot Butte Elementary Apr. 2-13.

Rock Springs Junior High School’s exhibit is April 15-27, with a reception on Apr. 17, followed by Rock Springs and Black Butte High Schools from May 1-18 with a reception on May 1.

Friends and family of the students, and the public, are encouraged to visit the CFAC to see the students’ exhibit as well as the permanent art collection owned by Sweetwater County School District No. One.

The CFAC was started due to the vision of one of Rock Springs High School teacher’s, Elmer Halseth. He encouraged his students as far back as the late 1930s to raise money and he helped them to purchase art to hang in their classrooms. In 1966, he arranged for the expanded art collection to be on display for the public and the Community Fine Arts Center began to be an important feature of the town. Halseth was accepted into the Rock Springs High School Hall of Fame in 2017 for the contributions to our community.

CFAC hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.