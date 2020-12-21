Student enrollment down nearly 2,000 for 2020-2021 school year

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (December 21, 2020) – Fall school enrollment in Wyoming’s 48 school districts dropped from 93,832 students in the 2019-20 school year to 91,938 during the 2020-21 school year – the first-time enrollment has dipped below 92,000 students since 2012. Fall K-12 enrollment data for Wyoming public schools for the 2020-21 school year is available online.

Advertisement

Wyoming’s public schools lost a total of 1,894 students. While 10 districts saw an increase in enrollment, 38 districts decreased enrollment from the previous year.

Wyoming school districts that saw the largest increases in enrollment offer statewide virtual education programs:

Niobrara County School District #1 with a 76.8% increase, or 607 students.

Park County School District #16 with a 75.5% increase, or 74 students.

Big Horn County School District #1 with a 68.1% increase, or 729 students.

Advertisement

“Wyoming had a structure in place to offer full-time virtual education to students before the COVID-19 pandemic began,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. “I am proud of Wyoming educators for their commitment to offering in-person instruction and I’m grateful that parents and families had a range of public, home, virtual, and private options.”

The Wyoming Department of Education has prepared the following reports that break down the enrollment statistics:

This data was gathered from all school districts throughout the state in a snapshot performed on October 1, 2020. The agency does not collect numbers of students enrolled in home or private school