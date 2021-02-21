Student makes video about lake that covered most of Sweetwater County

Advertisement

February 21, 2021 — A short video about pre-historic Sweetwater County produced by a local middle-school volunteer Aidan Brady (pictured above), is now available on the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Working with Brady, the museum’s Public Engagement Coordinator, Cameron Brady (no relation) wrote, composed, and narrates the story of the immense pre-historic lake that covered most of what is now Sweetwater County some 45 million years ago. The video is entitled “The Importance of Lake Gosiute and Why It Matters.”

In his presentation, Brady talks about the pre-historic life forms that inhabited the lake, many of which left their fossils behind. He also explains that as the lake evaporated over the course of many years, it began depositing sodium sesquicarbonate, better known as trona, the mineral so vital to Sweetwater County’s people and economy.

Advertisement

To view Brady’s video, go to the museum’s YouTube channel.

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s gallery features exhibits on pre-historic life in southwest Wyoming, Lake Gosiute, and the trona industry in Sweetwater County. The museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Hours are 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.