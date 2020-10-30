Student Spotlights Wyo4News FEHS Small-Town Scholar, Triston Lamorie

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

FARSON, WYOMING (October 30, 2020) – This week’s Wyo4News Farson-Eden Small-Town Scholar is Triston Lamorie. He’s a senior at Farson-Eden High School. He was nominated by LeRea Davis.

Triston’s favorite subject is physics, but he doesn’t like mathematics.

He looks up to rapper Wiz Khalifa because of the “positive things he shares with the world.”

When Triston grows up, he wants to become a diesel mechanic and plans on attending Lincoln College of Technology in Denver, Colorado.

In his free time, Triston enjoys listening to music, playing sports and hanging out with his friends, nieces and nephews.

Triston’s favorite quote comes from Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but at times of challenge and controversy.”

