Students attend History Fair

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Dave Mead, Executive Director of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River, expressed his special thanks to the volunteers and others who made possible this year’s four-day Third Grade History Fair, May 10 through May 13.

Over 700 students from all over the county took part this year. Each received a guided tour of the museum, reviewed special exhibits and demonstrations about ranching, mining, mountain men, Native Americans, and the railroad at Centennial Park, and participated in hands-on activities grounded in frontier history such as gold panning, making their own butter, simulated calf branding, and simulated railroad spike-driving.

Among the volunteers who made this year’s event possible:

Bud Allen

Stan Blake

Diane Butler

Sarah Crow

Dennis Freeman

Mike Masterson

Richelle Rawlings-Carroll

Landry Roskelley

Emilio Sanchez

Madeline Trujillo-Hamel

Carrie Tuttle

Mead also expressed his appreciation to Sweetwater County School Districts #1 and #2, which provided bus transportation for the students; Brad Raney, Debbie Hansen, and Chuck Bryan of Green River Parks & Recreation, for making possible the use of Centennial Park; Community Service Officer Ashton Robinson of the Green River Police Department, Assistant Chief Larry Erdmann of the Green River Fire Department; Jarod Ball, Adam Rodabaugh, Marshall Burt, and Anna Rywelski of the Union Pacific Railroad; the Tynsky Law Office, and special thanks to Bill Taliaferro for the use of his sheep camp.