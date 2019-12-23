Students complete successful internship

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 23, 2019) — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, The Broadway Theater and Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services are pleased to announce the successful internships of not just one, but two local students.

“When a student accepts an internship, they are making connections,” Trina Brittain, Marketing Events Coordinator pointed out. “They also improve the skills they already have and work hard no matter what the task is.”

Rick Matlock, a Western Wyoming Community College Technical Theater graduate and Grace Banks, a Rock Springs High School senior, had an eventful semester as interns in Downtown Rock Springs.

“It’s a good way to practice working different kinds of shows,” Matlock said. “Every event isn’t the same. I would tell students to apply for an internship. They can always use more experience.”

According to Banks, it takes a lot of planning.

“The stuff that goes on at The Broadway isn’t just ‘put on,’” she mentioned. “A lot of work goes on backstage prior to, during and even after the show.”

Banks added, “There are a lot of key people that help make every show successful.”

Bernadine Craft, director of Sweetwater BOCES, conveyed her gratitude as she presented the checks to Matlock and Banks.

They expressed their appreciation for the opportunity they received through Sweetwater BOCES.

“This program is an efficient way to provide good training,” Craft said.

One of the goals Sweetwater BOCES has is exploring the feasibility of a Tech-Prep program with college and high school staff and representatives from business and industry.