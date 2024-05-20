Students enjoy a four-day Historical Museum History Fair

Students checking out the coal mining exhibit while touring the Sweetwater County Historical Museum. (submitted photo)

May 20, 2024 — Wyo4News

Dave Mead, Executive Director of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River, expressed his special thanks to the volunteers, parents, educators, and others who made possible this year’s four-day Third Grade History Fair, May 13 through May 16.

Over 850 third-grade students, teachers, and caregivers from all over Sweetwater County took part in the event held at Centennial Park. Each student received a guided tour of the museum, reviewed special exhibits, and attended demonstrations about ranching, mining, mountain men, Native Americans, immigrants, and the railroad. Students also participated in hands-on activities grounded in frontier history, such as gold panning, making their own butter, simulated calf branding, and simulated railroad spike-driving.

Madeline Trujillo-Hamel teaching butter churning during this year’s Third Grade History Fair (submitted photo)

Among this who made this year’s event possible were Madeline Trujillo-Hamel, Dilara Gunduz, Pam Nichelson, Sara Crow, Stan Blake, Tiffany Costigan, Landry Roskelle, “Tail Gunner,” Rich Nobles, Mike Masterson, Emilio Sanchez, and Josie Eastman.

Also involved were members of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum Board, Sweetwater County Museum Foundation Board, and Museum Volunteers Budd Allen, Steve Boyd, Pete Costigan, Randy Walker, Demir Gunduz, Cristy Gunduz, Tamer Gunduz, Dogan Gunduz, Korra Stotts, Diane Butler, and Emilia Sanchez.

Mead expressed his appreciation to Sweetwater County School Districts #1 and #2, which provided bus transportation for the students, the Green River Police and Fire Departments, Green River Parks & Recreation, Darrell Real, and Wyoming Operation Lifesaver for the donation of bags and railroad safety media, and the Tynsky Law Office.

The organizers also send a special thank you to Bill Taliaferro of Rock Springs for the use of his sheep camp.