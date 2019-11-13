Students gain STEM guidance at UW speed mentoring event

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Nov. 13, 2019) — Nearly 50 University of Wyoming undergraduate students received firsthand guidance from 30 professionals in a variety of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) disciplines during the recent UW STEM “speed mentoring” event.

Local students who participated in the event were physics major McKell Lyon of Green River and physiology major Hann Ahuja of Rock Springs.

The Oct. 24 speed mentoring event consisted of undergraduate research students meeting with mentors in short nine-minute rounds and then rotating to talk with new mentors.

Speed mentoring was followed by a dinner and a keynote address by Wyoming native and UW alumna Ivy McLeod, who works at NASA’s Johnson Space Center as a flight controller for the International Space Station.

The UW Science Initiative’s Wyoming Research Scholars Program (WRSP), the Wyoming IDeA Networks of Biomedical Research Excellence (INBRE), the Wyoming NASA Space Grant Consortium, the UW Honors College and Women in Math, Science and Engineering sponsored the event.

“This is the third time we’ve held the STEM speed mentoring event, and it has continued to grow each year,” said Jamie Crait, WRSP director. “The speed mentoring format provides a nice opportunity for students to learn from STEM professionals in a fun, not-too-intimidating setting. There always seems to be a lot of energy in the rooms.”

Students have opportunities to meet professionals from their fields of interest and also professionals in fields they may not have thought about pursuing, said Annie Bergman, INBRE Student Program director. Most of the mentors are UW alumni, she added.

“It is so gratifying to see people, such as my dentist and graduate students I have seen complete their degrees at UW, come to this event and engage with the undergraduate students with such enthusiasm and provide words of encouragement,” Bergman said.

For more information about the speed mentoring event, call Crait at 307-766-6310 or email [email protected].