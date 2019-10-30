Students invited to enter Radon Poster Contest

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Oct. 30, 2019) — The Wyoming Department of Health invites Wyoming students in grades 3-9 to enter a poster contest aimed at increasing awareness about radon and radon testing.

“We know there is a lot of creativity out there among Wyoming youth. We want them to use their ideas and skills to help tell the story of radon and its risks,” said Star Jones, outreach and education supervisor with the WDH Wyoming Cancer Program.

Radon is an invisible, odorless, tasteless radioactive gas found in the soil that can sometimes reach dangerous levels in homes. The U.S. Surgeon General lists radon exposure as the second leading cause of lung cancer in the nation. “The only way to detect the amount of radon present in a home or other building is to test,” Jones said.

Entries will be divided into groups for grades 3-6 and grades 7-9. The top two winners from each group will receive gift certificates: $200 for first place; $100 for second. Winning posters will be used in local advertisements. Teachers of winning students will each receive $100 toward classroom supplies.

Students must choose from the following five topics for their posters:

What is radon?

Where does radon come from?

How does radon get into our homes?

Radon can cause lung cancer.

Test your home for radon.

The contest deadline is December 20.

More contest information, important artwork details and the required Artwork Submission Form is available at www.wyomingradon.org.

Please mail submissions to Radon Poster Contest, Attn: Aaron Foxen, Wyoming Cancer Program, 6101 Yellowstone Road, Suite 510, Cheyenne, WY 82002.