Study.com ranks UW No. 1 on list of “50 Best Colleges for Education Majors”

LARAMIE, WYOMING (May 28, 2020) — The University of Wyoming’s College of Education was ranked first in the nation by Study.com on its list of the “50 Best Colleges for Education Majors.”

The University of Wyoming was selected based on academic and career resources provided for education students, and for the high quality of education students receive.

“Students have the chance to experience hands-on learning through internship opportunities, clinical experiences, or even student-teach while studying abroad,” the website says. “To make their excellent programs even more affordable, the College of Education offers almost 20 scholarship opportunities for graduate students and a variety of undergraduate scholarships.”

The ranking provides evidence the College of Education’s efforts to transform its programs to ensure Wyoming and the nation have vibrant, innovative teachers to serve the students who will lead our country into the future.

“The College of Education faculty, staff, and administrators have been working to ensure that our programs support the growth of our students as future classroom teachers by providing them with recent innovations in instructional practices,” says Leslie Rush, the college’s incoming interim dean. “This has included developing new experiential learning opportunities, such as using virtual reality to provide experience leading a classroom. We also have expanded our student-teaching program to include placements in 30 of the 48 Wyoming school districts and opportunities to complete a portion of the student-teaching requirement abroad.”

A variety of information was used to determine the Study.com rankings, including the assortment of programs offered, specialization options, hands-on teaching experiences, extracurricular opportunities, and general school statistics provided by the U.S. Department of Education.

To see the rankings, go to https://study.com/resources/education-schools.