‘Stuff the Bus’ school supply drive underway

July 18, 2024 – Wyo4News

Donation Station, a local nonprofit, is organizing its annual “Stuff the Bus” event to gather school supplies for local students in need. The drive will take place at multiple locations, including the Staples parking lot on Friday, July 19th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Walmart parking lot on Saturday, July 20th, and Saturday, July 27th, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The organization is seeking donations of various school supplies:

Backpacks – #1 Item Needed

Dry Erase Markers

Kleenex

Ziploc Bags

Calculators

Binders

Disinfectant Wipes

Headphones

Pencil Box Pouch

Highlighters

Glue Sticks

Scissors

Pens, Pencils and Crayons

In addition to collecting physical supplies, Donation Station is accepting monetary donations through Venmo at @stuffthebus.

In addition to the collection drives, many businesses in Rock Springs and Green River have drop-off collection boxes at their locations.

Donation Drop-Off Locations:

Those interested in setting up a collection box station in Rock Springs or Green River or wanting more information can contact Stephanie Current at [email protected].

Distribution of the collected supplies will begin on August 2nd, ensuring students have the necessary materials for the upcoming school year.