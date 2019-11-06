Sublette Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks information about Marbleton burglary

SUBLETTE COUNTY, WYOMING (Nov. 6, 2019) — The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a burglary that occurred in Marbleton on Monday.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary at Meadow Canyon Ready Mix in Marbleton on Nov. 4. During the burglary, a Dell Optiplex 7020 that runs the batch mix plant for the company was stolen, resulting in loss of work for the company.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office believes the burglary occurred between Nov. 1 and the morning of Nov. 4.

Anyone who may have any information regarding the theft of the computer, please contact Detective Travis Lanning at 307-367-4378.