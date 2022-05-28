Sublette County art group exhibiting at CFAC

One of the pieces of art which will be on display during the Sublette County Mixed Media exhibit is Jody Gilmore’s oil painting “Water’s Edge.”

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Community Fine Arts Center is exhibiting the work of thirteen Wyoming artists from June 1 to July 14. Members of a longstanding working group of artists, they are hanging both a variety of subject matter and mediums in this large exhibit.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

The public is invited to an opening reception to be held Saturday, June 4th from 2 to 4 p.m.

Included in this exhibit are Les Burrough, McKenzi Davison, Debbie Despain, Jody Gilmore, Laurie LaMere, Charmain McLellan, Kay Meeks, Madeleine Murdock, Bonnie Nelson, Susan Nessan, Dee Parker, Ruth Rawhouser, and Cynde Wilson.

Charmian McLellan wrote, “Birds of a Feather: A Little History about Mixed Media” in which she shares the highlights of this group of artists.

“Known as “Mixed Media” consists of an informal group of serious artists whose purpose is to encourage, support, inspire, and enjoy the camaraderie of anyone who is passionate about his or her artistic endeavors.

“Since the 1980s, they have pledged to gather regularly to paint outdoors, critique each other’s work, host workshops and exhibits, or hold art retreats.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

“Throughout the past 30+ years, they have shown their work annually in Big Piney and Pinedale, WY. For several years running, they participated in providing a “travel show” at a variety of venues in Pinedale, Big Piney, LaBarge, Kemmerer, Green River, and Rock Springs.

“Since July 2014, active members have initiated, directed, organized, and participated in the Lynn Thomas Memorial Art Show at the Sublette County Fair.

“Several of the members are active in the Wyoming Artists’ Association and have served as officers in the organization, which included hosting the annual conventions over the years. Ten members have been selected as Grand Wyoming Artists by WAA.

“Mixed Media continues to be a viable cultural asset to Wyoming and now boasts 20 members.

The exhibit and reception are open to the public, and while at the CFAC, visitors can also see the collection on display owned by Sweetwater County School District #1 and browse the CFAC library collection on the arts.