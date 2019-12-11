Sublette County deputies rescue deer from pond

PINEDALE, WYOMING (Dec. 11, 2019) — Deputies from the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office came to the rescue of a deer that found itself stranded in a local pond Tuesday.

Sublette County Dispatch received a call at approximately 12:45 p.m. yesterday about a deer that had fallen through the ice into a pond near Daniel. Once on scene, deputies found the ice to be too thin to reach the stranded animal directly in a safe manner.

Deputy Justin Hays and Deputy Josh Peterson worked together and lassoed the deer and were able to bring the animal back onto shore safely.

Advertisement

The deer was then taken to the landowner’s blacktop driveway to warm up. A few hours later, Deputy Hays stopped to check if the deer was able to warm up and leave the area and found the deer had moved out of the area on its own.