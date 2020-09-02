Sublette County Fire provided more than 4,700 cans of emergency drinking water

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SUBLETTE COUNTY, WYOMING (September 2, 2020) — Anheuser-Busch and Western Wyoming Beverages, Inc. teamed up to provide emergency drinking water to the Sublette County Unified Fire Department in support of wildfire relief efforts.

Anheuser-Busch and Western Wyoming Beverages are providing more than 4,700 cans of emergency drinking water to the Sublette County Unified Fire Department in Marbleton, Wyoming, as they prepare for the upcoming wildfire relief efforts.

“It’s always a privilege to be able to be a part of something bigger than yourself, and that’s what we were able to do with this water donation by partnering with Anheuser-Busch and the Sublette County Unified Fire Department. We are proud to be a small piece of Anheuser-Busch’s ongoing Better World platform to help firefighters and communities in need. This is an example of what being in this business is all about,” said Christian Lujan, Director of Beer Sales for Western Wyoming Beverages, Inc.

The water was sourced from Anheuser-Busch’s brewery in Fort Collins, Colorado, which periodically pauses beer production to can drinking water and be ready to help communities in times of disaster.

Anheuser-Busch has a longstanding tradition of providing emergency drinking water and supplies for disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross – dating back to 1906. Since 1988, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners have provided nearly 83 million cans of water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters and other crises nationwide.

Through their partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council, the national association serving volunteer fire departments, Anheuser-Busch expanded their emergency drinking water program in 2019 to provide critical hydration to the volunteer firefighters who are protecting their communities when they need it most. To date, the program has donated over 1.6 million cans of water to volunteer fire departments across the county to help firefighters stay hydrated and healthy when responding to wildfires and large incidents.

More information can be found at www.nvfc.org/water.