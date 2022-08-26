Sublette County officials continue search for Pinedale man near Fremont Lake

Photo courtesy of the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

Pinedale, Wyoming — On August 24th at 1:35 pm, Sublette County dispatch received a call via SOS spot device of a possible drowning near Moose Head Bay on Fremont Lake north of Pinedale, Wyoming. Sublette County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Tip Top Search members, and Forest Service law enforcement responded to the Upper Fremont Lake boat dock where they gathered witness information and then proceeded by boat to Moose Head Bay where they met with more witnesses. Witnesses stated that Richard De Ruiter Zylker (52) of Pinedale was out with a large group of people on Fremont Lake swimming when he went underwater and never resurfaced.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

SCSO Deputies, Tip Top Search volunteers, and coworkers of De Ruiter Zylker began searching the Moose Head Bay area for him. The search continued throughout the evening utilizing the Tip Top boat equipped with side-scan sonar, as well as searching the shoreline. Rain and wind made it difficult to search and water conditions on the lake were rough. Search efforts on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

Today, August 25th, search crews resumed search efforts in the Moose Head Bay area with side-scan sonar, SCSO Drones, and assistance from Wyoming Game and Fish. At the time of this release, Mr. De Ruiter Zylker has not been located. We ask the public to avoid Moose Head Bay at the top of Fremont Lake, as wakes can interfere with the sonar equipment. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.