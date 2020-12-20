Sublette County Sheriff ask for help in recent Marbleton burglaries

Advertisement

(December 20, 2020) — PRESS RELEASE — The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office seeks public assistance in recent burglaries.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of burglaries from the Marbleton area over the past couple of weeks. One of the burglaries reported included the theft of four coyote pelts and one bobcat pelt.

Another reported burglary included the theft of a Welder, numerous tools, and some high-end car parts.

If anyone has any information regarding the burglaries in Marbleton or the whereabouts of the stolen items, please contact Detective Travis Lanning at the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, 307-367-4378.