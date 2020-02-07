Sublette County Sheriff investigating Thursday death at Daniel Junction Motel

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 7, 2020) –The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man from Minnesota.

According to a press release from the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, yesterday morning (Thursday) around 7:50 a.m. Sublette County Deputies and EMS personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive male at in a room at the Daniel Junction Motel. Upon arrival, responders found 54-year-old Douglas Carlos. The Minnesota man was declared deceased at the scene.

The cause of death is currently under investigation by the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office and the Sublette County Coroner’s Office, with an autopsy pending.