Sublette County Sheriff K.C. Lehr Presents Employees With Years Of Service Awards

This week Sheriff K.C. Lehr recognized current employees of the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office with years of service awards. Certificates were given to those employees who have served at least five years with the office. Different year milestones were recognized for five, 10, 15 and 20 plus years.

In total, 59 employees were recognized by Sheriff Lehr from all divisions: Communications, Patrol, Investigations, Detentions, Court Security, Probation, Records Clerks, Search and Rescue Coordinator and Emergency Management Coordinator. Those employees recognized received a certificate and service pin that they can wear on their uniform. As well, each employee will have their name and official hire date placed on a perpetual plaque in the office. Employees received additional service pins for those who have been Field Training Officers, Communications Officers, K9 handlers and School Resource Officers. The following service awards were given:

5-9 years: 21 employees

10-14 years: 22 employees

15-19 years: 15 employees

20+ years: 2 employees

Cumulatively, the total years of service from these dedicated individuals are a staggering 695 years. This does not include prior years of experience and service with another agency.

“Law Enforcement is not as desirable a profession as it used to be. Any more it is rare for a law enforcement agency to retain employees for more than five years and there is a never ending ‘revolving door’ of personnel leaving and new hires coming in. We are very fortunate to have a cadre of men and women who have dedicated their careers to the people of Sublette County. For the first time in well over a decade, we have had a full staff in the Detention Center and on Patrol. That’s pretty remarkable considering it takes a year for one to complete the academy and then the field training process before becoming a certified professional deputy. I also wanted to acknowledge those that the public doesn’t normally associate with a Sheriff’s Office, but are just as instrumental in making everything come together. The County is in the process of updating its webpage and with that I want to update our mission statement and vision to reflect this. I feel it is an honor and a privilege to walk amongst heroes, and I want them to know that they are appreciated every day.” Sheriff K.C. Lehr said on the importance of recognizing these individuals for their service.