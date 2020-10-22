Sublette County Sheriff seeking public help in death of resident

Advertisement

(October 22, 2020) — The following information is a press release from the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office.

On October 14th, just after noon, Sublette County Sheriff’s Office was called in regards to an unresponsive male at 18 Badger Ridge Road off of Fayette Pole Creek Road. Upon arrival, Sheriff’s Office Deputies determined that the individual had passed away in his home quite some time ago. The individual was identified as 53-year-old Sublette County resident Brett Palmer.

An autopsy concluded that Mr. Palmer passed from a medical event, and no foul play has been suspected.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking the publics help of anyone who had contact with Mr. Palmer during the months of September and October. Please contact Detective Travis Lanning to help narrow down a timeline. As well, we are looking for a cleaning business or possibly a close friend who cleaned the home prior to his family’s arrival.