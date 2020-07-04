Sublette County Sheriff seeks help with Pinedale pet shootings

PINEDALE, WYOMING (July 4, 2020) — The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is seeking information from the public regarding the shooting of pets in the town of Pinedale. The most recent occurred on Monday, June 29. That shooting involved a dog that resided on South Fremont in Pinedale.

The family dog, named Wilson (pictured at the top of the story), was fatally shot by a firearm. According to the SCSO, the incident is the fourth report of a shooting of a pet this year. This incident, and the other cases, are being investigated by the SCSO office.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office at 307-367-4378.