Sublette County Sheriff’s Office and EMS respond to a report of self-inflicted gunshot wound

PINEDALE, WYOMING (April 13, 2020) — Early this morning, April 13, at approximately 1:15 a.m. Sublette County Sheriff’s Deputies and EMS personnel responded to a report of a juvenile with a self-inflicted gunshot wound near Big Piney. Sublette County EMS transported the patient to the Clinic and was later life flighted to University of Utah.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, after arrival at the Hospital by life flight the Juvenile succumbed to his injuries. This case remains under investigation by the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend their deepest condolences to the family and the community during this difficult time.