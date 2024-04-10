Sublette County Sheriff’s Office issues statement on captured wolf abuse case

Stock photo, Not a picture of wolf mentioned in story.

April 10, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office released a statement today concerning a story that has gained national attention. According to a published account of events, a Daniel, Wyoming man ran down a wolf with a snowmobile on February 29, disabling it. He then taped the wolf’s mouth shut and kept it alive for a time, even showing it off at a bar in the Sublette County town of Daniel before killing it.

The Sublette County Sherriff’s Office released the following statement today:

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating an incident involving a wolf that occurred back on February, 29th of this year. The Sheriff’s Office did not receive any complaints from the public until news of the incident went viral early last week. Wyoming Game and Fish was the agency who handled the initial investigation, and rightfully so, as this involved wildlife.

Our office, along with the Sublette County Attorney’s Office, are working with Wyoming Game and Fish to gather evidence and information relevant to the case. As this is an active investigation, we will not be able to release any details at this time.

Over this past week our Office as well as Game & Fish have been inundated with thousands of calls and emails about the situation from all over the world. While we understand the outrage, we would request that those wishing to express their concerns refrain from overwhelming our office and communications center. This allows us to attend to other local calls and emergencies.

We have become aware of a number of individuals who have resorted to threats of violence as their means of expressing frustration. Please understand that such actions endanger the lives and the peace of the residents of Sublette County, State and County employees, and innocent people outside Sublette County not at all involved in the situation. Threats of violence against Mr. Roberts or his family are also not appropriate. Additionally, expressions of violence and harassment can also result in hindering law enforcement investigations as potential witnesses choose not to come forward or cooperate for fear of retribution.