Sublette County Sheriff’s Office joins RING/Neighbors app

April 9, 2021 — This week the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) became the first law enforcement agency in Wyoming to join Neighbors, an app that enables users to share and discuss crime and safety issues specific to their neighborhood.

It also integrates with any RING device allowing users to share surveillance video and pictures with the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office.

Accroding to a press release from the SCSO, they will “use the new feature to connect with residents in a new way as part of our effort to reach all audiences in our community. We may also request helpful information from residents and their Ring devices (If

they chose to share) to assist in protecting our communities.”