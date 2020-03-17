Sublette County Sheriff’s Office reports plane crash

PINEDALE, WYOMING (March 17, 2020) — The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Sublette County EMS, and Sublette County Unified Fire reportedly responded to an airplane crash near the Pinedale Airport last night.

Advertisement

Last evening, March 16th, at approximately 5:30 PM Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Sublette County EMS, and Sublette County Unified Fire personnel responded to a call of an airplane crash near the Pinedale Airport.

Upon arrival Deputies found the aircraft to be nose down into the ground. Two occupants were located in the airplane and were transported for outside medical treatment for their injuries.

Advertisement

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Wyoming Highway Patrol and NTSB.