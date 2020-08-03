Sublette Search & Rescue rescues woman in Wind River Range

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

PINEDALE, WYOMING (August 3, 2020) — The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office has released information from Tip Top Search and Rescue about a rescue performed near Warrior Peak in the Wind River Range:

“Yesterday, August 2nd, 2020, Sublette County Dispatch received multiple SOS spot device activation’s near Warrior Peak in the Wind River Range.

The reporting parties indicated a woman had fallen approximately 80-100 feet and needed immediate assistance and had significant injuries.

Advertisement

The TTSAR short-haul team and contract helicopter were paged to respond. TTSAR Search Manager Dave Lankford coordinated the response where members Cody Wilson, Milford Lockwood, Andrew Masters, John Kochever responded to the given coordinates.

Upon arrival to the coordinates team members found the female who had sustained serious bodily injuries.

She was transported via life flight from the scene to Eastern Idaho Medical Center for treatment.”