Sublette’s total COVID-19 number triples Friday, Sweetwater with another 4

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 25, 2020) — Wyoming’s surge in new reports of cases of COVID-19 continued Friday with another 49 new lab-confirmed cases reported by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. The state’s total reported case number is now listed at 1,972, with another 433 probable cases.

Statewide recoveries increased by another 53 according to Friday’s report to 1,510. As of late Friday, there were 462 active COVID-19 cases in Wyoming.

Friday’s WDH report marked the 27th day-in-a-row that Sweetwater County reported at least one new case. The four new Friday cases put the county total at 198. Neighboring Sublette County saw their total case number more than triple with seven new cases on Friday’s tally. They now have reported 19 total cases.

Teton County led the state in Friday’s report of new cases with another nine giving the county 76 new confirmed reports of the virus since the July 19 report. Albany, Campbell, Carbon, Fremont, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Park, and Uinta counties are showed increases on Friday.

Wyoming now has recorded 66,158 tests. The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is listed at 25.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Friday: Albany (68, +2), Big Horn (29, -), Campbell (83, +1), Carbon (41, +1), Converse (19, -), Crook (9, -), Fremont (387, +4), Goshen (9, -), Hot Springs (13, -), Johnson (18, -), Laramie (283, +8), Lincoln (55, +4), Natrona (160, +4), Niobrara (1, -), Park (88, +2), Platte (4, -), Sheridan (31, -), Sublette (19, +7), Sweetwater (198, +4), Teton (227, +9), Uinta (186, +3), Washakie (40, -), and Weston (4, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Friday: Albany (8), Big Horn (4), Campbell (20), Carbon (19), Converse (11), Fremont (57), Goshen (2), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (126), Lincoln (26), Natrona (27), Niobrara (1), Park (9), Platte (1), Sheridan (9), Sublette (6), Sweetwater (12), Teton (37), Uinta (46), and Washakie (5).