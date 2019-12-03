Submissions wanted for Western’s Boars Tusk Literary Journal

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 3, 2019) — Western Wyoming Community College is accepting submissions for Boar’s Tusk Literary Journal from now until Dec. 18.

Sweetwater County residents, including Western’s students, are invited to submit art, photography, poems, essays, stories, and creative non-fiction.

Rachel Windward, 2019 editor in chief of Boar’s Tusk Literary Journal said, “The entire literary journal would be impossible without the many authors who contributed their artistic genius, and the reason for this magazine’s existence is due to the many writers, photographers, and artists in Sweetwater County.”

All submissions from Western’s students and Sweetwater County residents are eligible for literature, non-fiction, and art/photography awards. The winner in each category will receive $70, with second place receiving $30.

To fill out the submission form, visit: http://bit.ly/2rtTc51, and submit one of two ways:

Email electronic copies to [email protected] .

. Send hard copies to:

Boar’s Tusk at Western Wyoming Community College

2500 College Drive Box E451

Rock Springs, WY 82901

Find Boars Tusk on Facebook at www.facebook.com/boarstusk2018. For more information, email [email protected].