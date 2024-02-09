Submit artwork to Game and Fish Art Show by March 31

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

February 9, 2024 — Calling all artists – both professionals and students! The subject of the annual contest is the Western Tanager bird. Submissions for the adult and youth competitions must be received by the Game and Fish Headquarters in Cheyenne by 5 p.m. March 31.

“The western tanager’s vibrant colors are sure to inspire eye-catching artwork,” said Chris Martin, the Game and Fish visual communications supervisor and coordinator of this year’s content. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is accepting original artwork for the Collectible Conservation Stamp Art Contest. “The timing of this year’s art show event aligns with the bird’s migration back to Wyoming. It will be a great time to highlight this visually remarkable bird and draw attention to its spring arrival in Wyoming,” said Martin.

The western tanager is a stocky bird for its size, with a yellow body and a blaze orange-red head. They grow to be about 7.25 inches long and have an 11.5-inch wingspan. These bright birds inhabit forested areas and are often difficult to see as they prefer to hang out at the tops of trees. This year’s contest is sponsored by the WYldlife Fund.

“Wyoming’s wildlife inspires and captivates us all. The WYldlife Fund is proud to sponsor the Department’s annual art contest, which will celebrate the uniqueness and beauty of the western tanager,” said Chris McBarnes, president of the WYldlife Fund. “We will always appreciate the lengths Game and Fish goes to and the opportunities it offers to connect the people of Wyoming with the wildlife we all celebrate.”

Adult Contest

The winning image will be featured on the 2025 collectible conservation stamp. The top five receive a monetary award, including $3,500 for the winner. The winning stamp will be offered as a collectible item, which can be purchased through the Game and Fish Store.

All artwork must be the artist’s original creation and two-dimensional. Photographs, sculptures, or other three-dimensional submissions will not be accepted. Entries determined to be biologically inaccurate will be ineligible to win monetary awards but could earn honorable mention recognition. Entry size is 18-by-24 inches in a horizontal format. Entries can be in color or black and white. The entry fee is $30.

Kids Contest

For the second consecutive year, Wyoming kids in kindergarten through 12th grade can participate. Last year’s contest drew 90 entries. Entries may be submitted by the student’s art teacher or by the student through an online form. If the artwork is teacher-submitted, then students and their teachers will win cash prizes for artwork that earns first through third place. Entries can be in color or black and white but must consist of some form of ink, pencil, or paint.

Winning and honorable mention entries for both contests will be on display at the Game and Fish’s Cheyenne Headquarters for one month. Game and Fish will announce the winners and honorable mentions of both contests with an online event on April 26. The rulebook is online for artists.