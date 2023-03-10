Successful first seminar for Mule Deer Days covers questions about licenses

Regina Dickson helped Jennifer Doering (who was in Cheyenne for the presentation) and helped clarify any questions – Game and Fish (Wyo4News Photos)

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Jennifer Doering, License Section Manager for Wyoming Game and Fish, and Regina Dickson, Information and Education Specialist in Green River for Wyoming Game and Fish, gave the first seminar today at the Mule Deer Days at the Sweetwater County Events Complex. During the seminar, she talked about the recent changes that will be made starting this year for those getting licenses in moose, elk, deer, big horn sheep, mountain goat, bison, and antelope.

“I have been working for Wyoming Game and Fish for going on 10 years. I have intimate knowledge of all things licensing. The department has made several changes to the online application system. The major change is we did implement a username and password.” Doering talked about how it was a challenge at first but is now very successful.

Doering brought up a couple of changes that were passed recently from the Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce and the Legislator was the change to a 90% preference in regards to moose, big horn sheep, mountain goat, grizzly bear, and wild bison. That will go into effect this year for the draw. Residents will get a 90% preference for those licenses. “Another change was for once-in-a-lifetime draws. Mountain goat, except for a type A license, was always a once-in-a-lifetime license. But moving forward, now if you draw a big horn sheep, antlered moose (Type 1), or any bison (Type 1) will also be a once-in-a-lifetime, which used to be a five-year waiting period, except bison, which used to be if you harvested a bull. Type 4 moose and ewe big horn sheep are still on a five-year waiting list if you draw them,” Doering said.

“If you were previously in the waiting period for the five-year waiting list, you are now considered once-in-a-lifetime. So if you drew a moose type 1 or big horn sheep type 1 between 2018-2022, and were in that waiting period, you are now considered a once-in-a-lifetime. 2023 going forward will be once-in-a-lifetime,” Doering clarified during the seminar.

The antelope draw also saw changes, where you will not be able to hold two full-priced antelope licenses, only one. These were some of the biggest changes that have been implemented starting this year.

Party applications do not help win the draw but they do fully subscribe to every application in the draw. For example, if there are three people in the party, they each get a number. Doering mentioned that if they only have one more quota to fill, and they pick a party’s number, they will honor that party’s application and just go over the quota for that area. “The only advantage to drawing in a party is either everyone gets a license or no one does,” Doering stated.

If you have more questions about licensing, you can contact Jennifer Doering, License Section Manager, or any staff at Wyoming Game and Fish at (307) 777-4600.

