Suicide Awareness: A topic that needs to be talked about

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Suicide awareness and prevention is a topic that deserves more recognition and support throughout the state and community. With that being said, local government officials have brought the topic to the forefront of people’s minds by establishing September to be recognized as “National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month”.

Wyoming Suicide Rate

The state of Wyoming currently stands in the #1 spot for the highest suicidal rate in the country, right ahead of Alaska and Montana. Per 100,000 people, there is an average of 32.3 who pass from suicide within the state.

Earlier this year, the Wyoming State Legislature passed House Bill 65, resulting in the 988 phone line being adopted. This hotline establishes a certified behavior specialist who is on call to help people get the immediate help they need. This phone line can be used for either talk or text.

Green River Mayor Proclaims National Suicide Awareness Month

At the Green River City Council meeting last Tuesday, Shae Haney, Prevention Specialist of Sweetwater County and Coordinator for the Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition accepted the Green River Mayor’s “National Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month” proclamation.

On top of the state of Wyoming being ranked #1 in the country for suicide, Haney mentioned that Sweetwater County is ranked #4 through 2019 – 2021 for most suicides. With that in mind, Haney stated, “Those numbers are going down, there has been more research coming forth that suicides, not just in Sweetwater County, but throughout the state have been going down. Truly, awareness is key. The more we talk about suicide, the more we can prevent suicide. The more we can ask those questions of ‘Are you thinking about suicide?’, the more we can actually prevent it.”

Rock Springs Mayor Proclaims National Suicide Awareness Month

Last Tuesday, the Rock Springs Mayor also declared September “National Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month“. Kari Cochran, mother and advocator, accepted this proclamation.

Cochran, who lost her son Joran on February 3, 2023, to suicide, is taking a stance on the help and resources our state and county desperately need to prevent more from happening. Cochran explains, “I tried many, many things, and I know that we are short-staffed and short-handed in all aspects of our community and our state. We aren’t funding it like we need to, we aren’t providing different opportunities, we don’t want to talk about it because it’s uncomfortable. It’s really hard to admit that you have a problem and it’s really hard to be honest. We need to work as a community and a state to get better information out and make it more comfortable for people to talk about it and to get help.”

Diving deeper into suicide awareness, Cochran noted that she would love to see more within the community where people could gather and have conversations, brainstorm ideas, and bring new things forward for all youth and adults. “The more we make kids and teenagers aware of having comfortable conversations, and recognizing these things, the more we are going to change the environment that they’re going to grow up in.”

Councilman Robinson quickly added that more needs to be done. “I don’t think that we as a governing body and those on the state level have done enough.”

Cochran furthermore explained that there are many ways to fundraise and bring money to the foundations that help support this cause in Wyoming, but that she wants the money to go directly into the Sweetwater County community. Many don’t receive the help they need because they strictly can’t afford the services. She adds that many parents and even children have reached out to her with their struggles after finding out Joran had passed.

On top of that, Cochran stated that funding within the state needs to increase due to wages for mental health councilors not being enough, school councilors being too busy with their other obligations that the students don’t feel they can go speak with them, space within schools is not large enough, etc.

“I want to help in one small step at a time if I can to help anyone to not have to go through this type of pain, because you’ll never stop asking ‘why?’, or ‘what could I do?’, ‘who could I have asked?’. So it is important for us to ask those questions for the people who can’t and figure out how to help.”