Summer activities going on in Green River

Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Feel like there is nothing to do in Green River? Check out these events going on this summer!

July 5 through September 6 – Green River Farmer’s Market from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Roosevelt Drive next to Harley Davidson

July 14 – Movie in the Park – Buzz Lightyear – Centennial Park (160 E Flaming Gorge Way) in Green River, Free to the Public, Bring Lawn Chairs.

August 11 – Movie in the Park – Mulan – Centennial Park (160 E Flaming Gorge Way) in Green River, Free to the Public, Bring Lawn Chairs.

August 12 – National Night Out from 2 -7 p.m. at Expedition Island. Come meet and hang out with your first responders. Fun for the whole family. There will have a Touch-A-Truck event and agency presentations. Feel free to bring your lawn chairs and hang out as a community, and/or come BBQ in the park or participate in our Cook-Off contest.

August 18 & 19 – Art on the Green Kid’s Creation Corner where kids can come and make art both days. 5-7 p.m. (Friday) and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Saturday).

August 18 & 19 – Riverfest – The Green River Chamber and Visitor Center’s festival dedicated to our beautiful river, the Green River, brings fun to the whole family.

Spaceport Days – August 25 & 26 – Fly-In or drive over and join us for Family Fun at the Greater Green River Intergalactic Spaceport. (more info to come)

Don’t forget about the outdoor splash pad this summer season at Evers Park. Open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily (weather permitting).

The Sweetwater County Library Systems has many different activities going on all month. Click here to see all the fun activities kids and teens can participate in.