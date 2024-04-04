Summer’s Concerts in the Park lineup announced

April 4, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Rock Springs Civic Center has announced its lineup of bands for this year’s Concert in the Park series. The free public concerts will again take place on Wednesday evenings in Bunning Park beginning June 5 and continue until August 28.

This year’s music styles include country, rock, pop, bluegrass, and polka.

The concerts are sponsored in part by WyoRadio.

This year’s Concerts in the Park Lineup:

June 5 – Zephyr Grey – Pop/Bluegrass

June 12 – Primary Source – Punk Rock/Ska

June 19 – Jared Rodgerson – Country/Rodeo Rock

June 26 – Ain’t from Here – Americana/Country

July 3 – Flyover Town – Country

July 10 – Stones Thro – Rock/Blues

July 17 – Rich Kaumo and EIO Band – Polka/Variety

July 24 – TBA

August 7 – Kira Brown – Indie Folk

August 14 – Atlas Falls – Alternative Rock

August 21 – The Free Agents Band – Classic Rock

August 28 – Max-Say-Shun – Variety