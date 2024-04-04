Summer’s Concerts in the Park lineup announced

April 4, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff
The Rock Springs Civic Center has announced its lineup of bands for this year’s Concert in the Park series. The free public concerts will again take place on Wednesday evenings in Bunning Park beginning June 5 and continue until August 28.
This year’s music styles include country, rock, pop, bluegrass, and polka.
The concerts are sponsored in part by WyoRadio.
This year’s Concerts in the Park Lineup:
June 5 – Zephyr Grey – Pop/Bluegrass
June 12 – Primary Source – Punk Rock/Ska
June 19 – Jared Rodgerson – Country/Rodeo Rock
June 26 – Ain’t from Here – Americana/Country
July 3 – Flyover Town – Country
July 10 – Stones Thro – Rock/Blues
July 17 – Rich Kaumo and EIO Band – Polka/Variety
July 24 – TBA
August 7 – Kira Brown – Indie Folk
August 14 – Atlas Falls – Alternative Rock
August 21 – The Free Agents Band – Classic Rock
August 28 – Max-Say-Shun – Variety